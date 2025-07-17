Push-ins: India ignoring established protocol

Says foreign adviser

No border guard force has the right to shoot and kill someone who violates the law along the border, said Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain.

"It is illegal -- we have been protesting about this regularly," he said while talking to reporters yesterday at the Foreign Service Academy, reports UNB.

Asked whether the interim government has become softer in its stance of protesting the border killings by the Indian Border Security Force, he said: "Not at all."

He went on to stress that those who shoot and kill along the border should be tried under the Indian law.

Regarding push-ins from India to Bangladesh, he said there is a prescribed process between the two countries to identify and take back citizens through exchange of lists.

But push-ins are being carried out without following the process.

"It is a clear violation of the rules."

Since May, India pushed about 2,000 people into Bangladesh.

India has recently taken back several of its citizens through the existing arrangement.

"We insist that they maintain this procedure. This is our expectation."

Asked on the arrest of some Bangladeshi migrants in Malaysia on alleged links to militancy, he said there is an indication that more Bangladeshis are likely to be arrested as Malaysia is looking across the country to see whether anyone is involved in any radical militant group.

"Two more people have been arrested on the same charges. We have been given an indication that more arrests will be made," he said.

Earlier, the ministry of foreign affairs said Dhaka will cooperate with Kuala Lumpur in the 'terror investigation' after Malaysia arrested 36 Bangladeshis in recent security operations.

If anyone is involved, they want punishment according to the provisions of that country.

"If proven against them under the law there, they can be jailed for two to seven years. If they are acquitted, it will be fine."

Meanwhile, while addressing the inauguration of a month-long photography and graffiti exhibition at the Foreign Service Academy, Touhid said the history of the July movement will serve as a mirror for future leaders of Bangladesh, reminding them of the distinctions between justice and injustice, who stood where, who spoke the truth and who ultimately paid the price.

The July movement evolved into a people's movement that transcended classes and professions, uniting people in the fight for justice and human rights, beyond partisan boundaries, he added.