Provide support in combating illicit financial flows

Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin called for the UN's cooperation in addressing tax evasion and combating illicit financial flows during a meeting with UN Under Secretary General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua on Monday.

The meeting took place at the UN Headquarters in New York, according to a press release from Bangladesh's Permanent Mission to the UN.

The foreign secretary briefed Junhua on the ongoing reform process in Bangladesh and emphasised the UN's technical and policy support in advancing the reform agenda, particularly in enhancing accountability and transparency.

Regarding Bangladesh's upcoming graduation from LDC status, he stressed the need for continued international support during both the transition and post-graduation phases.

Acknowledging the challenges in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, he urged for stronger support from the UN System.

Junhua appreciated Bangladesh's current chairmanship in the Second Committee of the UN General Assembly and assured all out support.

He said DESA would be happy to assist Bangladesh in the reform process, especially through their tools for public institution capacity building and digital governance.

Earlier on Monday, at a meeting with Selwin Charles Hart, UN secretary general's special adviser on Climate Action and Just Transition, Jashim Uddin reiterated Bangladesh's call for the full implementation of the Paris Agreement, including ensuring adequate climate finance as promised.

He sought the UN's continued support for Bangladesh in addressing adverse effects of climate change.

Hart appreciated Bangladesh's long-standing leadership in global climate discourse and hoped for the highest-level participation from Bangladesh at the upcoming COP29.

Jashim Uddin also held a courtesy meeting with Rabab Fatima, UN High Representative for LDCs, LLDCs, and SIDS.