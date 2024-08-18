Protect children and their rights

UN calls on interim govt

A high official of the UN has called on the interim government to seize the current transition as an opportunity to address existing gaps in laws and methods to protect children from all forms of abuse and exploitation, and from arbitrary detention.

The call comes as, according to the latest verified figures by Unicef, more than 65 children were killed during the crackdown on peaceful demonstrations leading to the fall of Awami League regime on August 5.

"Youth and children in Bangladesh have been at the forefront of the recent protests in the country. They have achieved a lot, but they have also paid a huge price," said Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Violence Against Children, Najat Maalla M'jid, on Friday.

"I add my voice to those of the UN Secretary-General and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights underscoring the need for a full, independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into all acts of violence.

"In particular, I would like to stress the importance of ensuring adequate safeguarding mechanisms for children and young people who have been victims of violence, arbitrary arrests and detention."

Maalla M'jid encouraged the interim authorities to expand and strengthen institutions and social programme so that they are easily accessible to all children.

She recalled the critical importance of a child-friendly justice system, including independent courts for minors, even more so considering the high number of children and youth that were detained during the recent protests.

"I welcome that the release of children has begun, and call for the swift release of all children," she said.

"It is critical that all charges against them are lifted, especially under the cybercrime and anti-terrorist legislation, and that there are guarantees of no further prosecution."

The UN official also called on the authorities to protect youth and children's right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.