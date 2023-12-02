Diplomacy
Diplomacy

‘Probashi Award’ launched at Bangladesh High Commission in Australia

Photo: Collected

Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra has launched "Bangladesh Probashi Award" in recognition of the contribution of Bangladeshi expatriates residing in Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji.

Nine Bangladeshis were accorded the award at the high commission today for their contribution to sending remittance via official channels and importing Bangladeshi products, arts, literature, and research, according to a statement issued by the high commission.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Australia M Allama Siddiki handed over certificates and crest to the awardees at an event marking the Jatiya Probashi Dibash. Australian Capital Territory Shadow Multicultural Minister Peter Cain was present as a special guest.

The awardees include Saddam Hossian Nayeem, Mohammad Kazi Abdul Quader, Md Mahtab Uddin Khan and Sifat Bin Azar [remittance]; Shahinul Islam and Murad Yusuf of Australia and Mostafizur Rahman Khan of New Zealand [for importing Bangladeshi products].

Besides, Dr Mohammad Aziz Rahman of Australia and ABM Shawkat Ali of Fiji were awarded for their contribution to arts, literature, and research.

Addressing the event, Allama Siddiki said the Bangladeshi expatriates in various parts of the world are working as a bridge between Bangladesh and the rest of the world. He stressed the rich culture and heritage of Bangladesh to the world.

