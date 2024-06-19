Prince Salman exchanges greetings with foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud attended a reception at Mina Palace in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj and exchanged greetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

"Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud greets Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at the Royal Reception in Meena Palace in Saudi Arabia during the holy Hajj on Monday last," a foreign ministry's press release said today.

The foreign minister is now in Saudi Arabia, and he is scheduled to go to New Delhi, India from Saudi Arabia.

He will accompany Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her state visit to New Delhi on June 21–22.