Preventing Gaza Genocide: Dhaka welcomes ICJ order

Bangladesh has welcomed the International Court of Justice order to take action to prevent the acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinians as the country wages an offensive in the Gaza Strip.

It also promised support to South Africa, which filed an appeal with the top UN Court, alleging that Israel was committing genocide against the Palestinians.

"We welcome the ICJ order in the context of South Africa's appeal. We already supported the South African case," said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday after a meeting with a delegation of five British parliamentarians.

"We believe the ICJ order will help prevent genocide or crimes against humanity, if committed, against the Palestinians," he said.