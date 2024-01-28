Diplomacy
DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT
Sun Jan 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 01:41 AM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

Preventing Gaza Genocide: Dhaka welcomes ICJ order

DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT
Sun Jan 28, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 01:41 AM

Bangladesh has welcomed the International Court of Justice order to take action to prevent the acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinians as the country wages an offensive in the Gaza Strip.

It also promised support to South Africa, which filed an appeal with the top UN Court, alleging that Israel was committing genocide against the Palestinians.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We welcome the ICJ order in the context of South Africa's appeal. We already supported the South African case," said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday after a meeting with a delegation of five British parliamentarians.

"We believe the ICJ order will help prevent genocide or crimes against humanity, if committed, against the Palestinians," he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মিয়ানমার সীমান্তে মর্টার ও গুলির শব্দ, বিজিবির নিরাপত্তা জোরদার

রাখাইনে ভারী মর্টার ও গুলির শব্দে টেকনাফের হোয়াইকং ইউনিয়নের উলুবুনিয়া এলাকার মানুষ আতঙ্কে দিন কাটাচ্ছেন।

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

চীন-ভারত-রাশিয়া আমাদের বন্ধু হতে পারে, কিন্তু ক্ষমতায় বসায়নি: ওবায়দুল কাদের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification