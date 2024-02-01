President urges KSA to recruit more Bangladeshi workers

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today urged Saudi Arabia to recruit more Bangladeshis in various sectors.

The president made the call when a Saudi delegation headed by Dr Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, speaker of the Sura Councilor of Saudi Arabia, came to meet him at his office at Bangabhaban in Dhaka.

President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

Shahabuddin said bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia has been excellent and the religious, cultural, and economic ties are also strong.

Mentioning Saudi Arabia as the biggest labour market of Bangladesh, he said Bangladeshi expatriates living in Saudi Arabia are making important contributions to the socio-economic development of both countries.

The president said Saudi investment in Bangladesh and bilateral trade is gradually increasing.

He expected that the trade would increase further in the future.

Shahabuddin said Bangladesh strongly supports the demand for the establishment of independent Palestinian state and strongly condemns the Israeli attack on Gaza.

The president also praised the leadership of Saudi Arabia in establishing peace and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

During the meeting, the speaker of the Sura Councilor of Saudi Arabia said the Saudi government and people attach great importance to the development of relations with Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the delegation praised the socio-economic development of Bangladesh and said that their cooperation will continue for the development of Bangladesh.

Members of Shura Council Khaled bin Mohammad Al Bawardi and Khaled bin Mohammad Al Saif, ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh and secretaries to the president were also present during the meeting.