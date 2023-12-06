President urges Danish investors to invest in Bangladesh

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today urged Danish investors to invest in potential sectors in Bangladesh including in the Special Economic Zones.

The president made the call when the newly appointed ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh Christian Brix Moller presented the credential to the president at Bangabhaban.

President's Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the event.

Welcoming the new ambassador, the president said that Denmark is one of the European countries that first recognised Bangladesh after independence.

Expressing satisfaction with the increase in trade and investment between Bangladesh and Denmark, he said that bilateral relations between the two countries are very excellent.

Mentioning Denmark as one of the key partners in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, he said Denmark has an important role in the development of the communities and coastal areas affected by climate change in Bangladesh.

The ambassador of Denmark said that his government is interested in working for the development of Bangladesh.

He sought the cooperation of the president in discharging his duties.

Secretaries concerned with the president were also present during the meeting.