President seeks Malaysia PM's support for more manpower export

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has sought the cooperation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to facilitate the recruitment of more manpower from Bangladesh to Malaysia.

The president made the request while meeting with the Malaysian PM at Bangabhaban this afternoon.

Shahabuddin also requested the Malaysian PM to take more skilled and semi-skilled workers from Bangladesh.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Bangabhaban, Anwar Ibrahim was welcomed with flowers by President Shahabuddin.

Welcoming the PM, the president expressed hope that this visit would elevate the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Malaysia to new heights.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest, particularly bilateral trade and investment, economic and technical cooperation, labour markets, and the Rohingya crisis.

President Shahabuddin also sought Malaysia's cooperation in implementing Bangladesh's interim government's economic reform agenda.

Congratulating Malaysia for its Asean chairmanship, the president said Bangladesh is keen to become a sectoral dialogue partner of Asean.

He expressed hope that Malaysia would extend its full cooperation in this regard.

The president remarked that Malaysia is Bangladesh's second-largest destination for manpower export.

In response, Anwar Ibrahim acknowledged the deep relationship between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

He highlighted the significant role Bangladeshi workers play in Malaysia's socio-economic development.

The prime minister emphasised the importance of ensuring a transparent process for manpower export.

He also assured his support for Bangladesh's interim government's reform agenda.

Foreign Affairs Advisor Towhid Hossain, Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, and the president's secretaries were present at the meeting.