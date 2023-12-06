President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today received credentials of ambassadors from three countries to Bangladesh separately at the Bangabhaban in the capital.

The three resident ambassadors are Christian Brix Moller of Denmark, Irma van Dueren of Netherlands, and Marcelo Corlos CESA of Argentina.

Welcoming the envoys to Bangladesh, the president said Bangladesh's foreign policy attaches importance to bilateral and friendly relations with all, president's press secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS after the meetings.

Noting that Bangladesh has always given priority to expanding bilateral relations in terms of trade and investment, Shahabuddin hoped that bilateral relations with these countries would be further expanded during their tenures in Dhaka.

Terming Bangladesh as a country with huge potential, the president urged the ambassadors to use all possibilities to strengthen trade and commerce ties between Bangladesh and their respective countries.

The envoys highly appreciated the socio-economic development of Bangladesh and sought the president's necessary cooperation in fulfilling their respective responsibilities.

Secretaries to the President's office and Foreign Ministry officials concerned were present at the meetings.