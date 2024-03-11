Pranay Verma inaugurates Numaligarh Refinery Limited's liaison office

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has inaugurated the liaison office of Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Dhaka today as the energy cooperation grows between India and Bangladesh.

Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, managing director of Numaligarh Refinery Limited, which supplies high-speed diesel to Bangladesh through a cross-border pipeline, and Tipu Sultan, managing director of Meghna Petroleum Limited, were present.

Addressing the event, Pranay Verma said with the inauguration of the liaison office, NRL would be able to more effectively explore collaborations on energy and power with Bangladesh.

He said India and Bangladesh have made unprecedented progress in advancing relations between the two countries in the last decade and collaboration in the power and energy sector has become one of the hallmarks of this all-encompassing relationship.

The Friendship Pipeline Project, which was jointly inaugurated by the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh virtually on March 18 last year, is the first cross-border pipeline for supply of petroleum products to Bangladesh.

This pipeline has a capacity to transport one million metric tonnes per annum of high-speed diesel. As f now, 42 TMT of diesel with a total value of USD 34 million (INR 282 crore) has been exported to Bangladesh.