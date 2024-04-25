Powers playing their own game, which has consequences: Brazil envoy

When powers are in action, they are doing their game which has consequences, said Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Paulo Fernando Dias Feres today.

He made the observation when asked about the US-China competition, especially the US's Indo-Pacific Strategy and China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"We haven't stated any loud and clear position on any of this. We are observing what's going on," he said at the 'DCAB Talk' organized by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the National Press Club.

"When the powers are in action, they are doing their game. It has consequences. This is my personal view," Paulo Fenando said.

"Everything will depend on how the relationship (of the US) with China evolves. You know, people keep talking about the possible war between the United States and China. I hope they don't get there, because if they do, it's going to be a nasty one," he said.

There are many forces to counter this sort of confrontation, and the United States has its problems right now, and China also has problems right now.

Asked about the Rohingya crisis, he said the Rohingya situation could worsen if not addressed fast.

"And the solution for the Rohingya is that they should return to Myanmar as soon as the situation allows," he said

He asked all to keep the Rohingya issue alive.

"We kept it [Rohingya] under the attention of the Security Council when we presided over it. We said, this is important for them. So don't drop it, don't let it go away," the ambassador said.

"It's a problem that the international community should address. We should help Bangladesh until this is solved. They have to be repatriated," he said.

"When the situation normalises, I think that all the help you are giving them, it adds to the country's credentials," he said.

Brazil offered Bangladesh to buy ethanol as a source of green fuel to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and promote environmental sustainability.

Brazilian Ambassador Paulo Fernando Dias Feres has said that it is "possible" to get live cattle from Brazil, but the process is "complicated".

He offered meat and other support to develop the industry in Bangladesh.

DCAB President Nurul Islam Hasib and General Secretary Ashiqur Rahman Apu also spoke.