Polls Violence: US team to arrive today to analyse incidents

A US team of experts is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh today to record and assess incidents of electoral violence before, during, and after the January 7 national polls, a diplomatic source told The Daily Star.

The team, comprising officials from the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI), will include five long-term analysts who will stay in Bangladesh for six to eight weeks.

The technical assessment will include a thematic analysis of different types of election-time violence, including inter and intra-party violence, violence targeting women and other marginalised groups, and online harassment and threats, as well as the role of state institutions in addressing these types of violence, NDI said in a statement earlier.

"The assessment will seek to evaluate the drivers and implications of election violence during the election cycle and provide constructive recommendations to reduce violence in future elections."

Following the conclusion of the electoral process, NDI and IRI will produce a technical assessment report on electoral violence.

Earlier, the NDI and IRI sent a joint pre-election assessment mission from October 8 to 11.

This bears significance given that the US announced a visa policy in May this year, saying that those undermining democracy in Bangladesh will be denied US visas. It has been calling for free, fair, and peaceful elections.

Meanwhile, foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin in a weekly briefing yesterday said nine countries have confirmed to observe the election.

India, Sri Lanka, China, Russia, Japan, Uzbekistan, Mauritius, Georgia, and Palestine are sending observers, she said.

On the other hand, the OIC, Commonwealth, and the Arab Parliament will also observe the elections, she mentioned.

A four-member EU expert panel is already in Dhaka to observe the election.