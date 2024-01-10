Polls not free, fair: US

UK calls it sub par; UN expresses concern over election violence

The US said Bangladesh's parliamentary election was not free and fair, while the UK observed that standards of credible and fair competitions in the polls were not consistently met during the election period.

Both the countries condemned the acts of intimidation and violence that took place prior to and during the election campaign period. They also regretted that not all the political parties participated in the polls.

Expressing support for the democratic journey of Bangladesh, they said they were looking forward to partnering with Bangladesh for development and human rights.

"The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair and we regret that not all parties participated," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement yesterday (Bangladesh time).

He said the US notes the Awami League won a majority of seats in the January 7 elections, but remains concerned by the arrests of thousands of political opposition members and by reports of irregularities on the election day.

Washington also condemned the violence that took place during elections and in the months leading up to it.

"We encourage the government of Bangladesh to credibly investigate reports of violence and to hold perpetrators accountable. We also urge all political parties to reject violence," Miller said.

The US supports the people of Bangladesh and their aspirations for democracy, freedom of peaceful assembly, and freedom of expression.

"Looking ahead, the US remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights and civil society in Bangladesh, and to deepening our people-to-people and economic ties," the state department official said.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) yesterday said democratic elections depend on credible, open, and fair competition. Respect for human rights, rule of law and due process are essential elements of the democratic process.

However, these standards were not consistently met during the election period, the statement said.

Expressing concerned at the significant number of arrests of opposition party members before polling day, the official condemned the acts of intimidation and violence that took place prior to and during the campaign period. Such conduct has no place in political life.

"Not all political parties took part in the elections. The Bangladeshi people did not therefore have the fullest range of voting options."

The statement said the UK and Bangladesh share a deep and historic friendship. Creating the conditions for a sustainable political settlement and vibrant civil society will enable long-term growth.

"We encourage all political parties to address their differences and find a common way forward in the interests of the people of Bangladesh. We will continue to support this process."

Meanwhile, the UN has called on all parties in Bangladesh to reject all forms of violence and to ensure human rights and the rule of law are fully respected.

"We have seen the situation that's unfolding there. The secretary-general continues to follow what's happening. He notes the opposition's decision to boycott the elections. I mean, all the allegations of the stifling of dissenting and critical voices and arrest of opposition leaders," said Florencia Soto Niño, associate spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at a media briefing yesterday.

She said the UN secretary-general is obviously concerned about reports of incidents of violence prior to, and during the elections and he calls on all parties to reject all forms of violence and to ensure human rights and the rule of law are fully respected.

"This is essential for the consolidation of democracy and economic prosperity there," she said.

Florencia said it is essential for the Bangladesh government to foster an environment of democracy. "Respect and reject all forms of violence, and obviously ensure that human rights are respected there."