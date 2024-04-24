Political meddling, graft undermine judiciary’s freedom

Says US state dept report on Bangladesh

Though Bangladesh's constitution provided for an independent judiciary, corruption and political interference compromised its independence, said the US State Department in a report.

"The government generally did not respect judicial independence and impartiality. Human rights observers maintained that lower courts often ruled based on influence from or loyalty to political patronage networks, particularly in cases filed against opposition political party supporters," said the report titled "2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Bangladesh".

"Observers claimed judges who made decisions unfavorable to the government risked transfer to other jurisdictions."

The report was prepared by the US State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour on 198 countries and territories. It was launched by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC early yesterday.

In December 2021, the Biden Administration had imposed sanctions on Rab and several of its senior officials for alleged human rights violations. In May last year, it announced a visa restriction policy for those undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

Overall, the report said, there were no significant changes in the human rights situation in Bangladesh last year.

It added that political affiliation was often a factor in claims of arrest and prosecution of members of opposition parties, including through spurious charges under the pretext of responding to national security threats.

Referring to media reports, it said police and intelligence agencies continued to threaten, harass, and surveil human rights defenders, civil society leaders, and the family members of critics based outside the country.

"Journalists living abroad continued to report police and intelligence agencies harassed and intimidated their relatives in the country to silence criticism."

The report said minority groups continued to report land ownership disputes that disproportionately displaced members of indigenous communities and ethnic minorities, especially in areas near new roads or industrial development zones.

They also claimed local police, civil authorities, and political leaders were sometimes involved in evictions or shielded politically influential land grabbers from prosecution, it added.

According to the report, extrajudicial killings decreased from the previous year. Rights group Ain o Salish Kendra reported eight people died from January to September in alleged extrajudicial killings or while in custody.

However, according to another domestic human rights organisation, there were 12 incidents of alleged extrajudicial killings between January and September.

The US State Department report further said significant human rights issues in Bangladesh included credible reports of arbitrary or unlawful killings, including extrajudicial killings; enforced disappearances; torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the government; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions.

Police policy required internal investigations of all significant uses of force by police, including actions that resulted in serious physical injury or death, usually by a professional standards unit, but the government neither released official statistics on total killings by security personnel nor took transparent measures to investigate cases, it added.

There were reports of disappearances by or on behalf of government authorities. Between January and September, a local human rights organisation reported 32 persons were victims of enforced disappearances, it said.

The report added there were serious restrictions on freedoms of expression and media, including violence or threats of violence against journalists, unjustified arrests or prosecutions of journalists, censorship, and enforcement of or threat to enforce criminal libel laws to limit expression.

It also said there were serious restrictions on internet freedom; substantial interference with the freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association, including overly restrictive laws on the organisation, funding, or operation of nongovernmental and civil society organisations; restrictions on freedom of movement; and inability of citizens to change their government peacefully through free and fair elections.

"There were numerous reports of widespread impunity for human rights abuses. In most cases, the government did not take credible steps to identify and punish officials or security force members who may have committed human rights abuses."

At the briefing, Robert S Gilchrist, senior official in Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour, said, "Washington will continue to express concerns on the fundamental human rights issues in Bangladesh and urge the government to uphold those."