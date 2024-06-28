PM’s upcoming China visit a reflection of balanced diplomacy: foreign minister

Hasina to visit China July 8-11, confirms Hasan Mahmud

Describing China as a very important development partner, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's forthcoming China visit will be a very important one, which will involve discussion on many development projects.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will go to China on July 8. The visit will be from July 8 to 11," Hasan confirmed the dates.

Hasina is going to China after coming back from India.

"It is a reflection that we have been maintaining a balanced diplomacy," he told reporters while responding to a question at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister said Dhaka follows Bangladesh foreign policy's doctrine: "Friendship to all, malice towards none," which was formulated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He said the premier was the first head of government invited by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after forming the new Indian government.

"It is indeed a matter of honor for us," said Hasan.

"India is our true friend and the relationship with India is based on the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War and bonded through cooperation and this special relationship is never to be broken."

On the other hand, Hasan said, China is Bangladesh's important development partner as Beijing had made significant investments in the country's various projects, he added.

"Many Chinese companies are engaged in Bangladesh's Padma Bridge project, Bangabandhu Tunnel and several railway projects as well," he said.

"I believe the friendly relations between two countries [Bangladesh and China] will be strengthened through the [upcoming] visit of the prime Minister [Hasina] to China," he said.

Responding to a query over the discussion agendas of the upcoming prime minister level bilateral meeting in Beijing, he said they are still developing those as there is more than one week to go before the visit.

The foreign minister said the Rohingya issue will get priority in Beijing as China's role is crucial in commencing the repatriation of the forcibly displaced people from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

Responding to questions on both Chinese and Indian interest regarding the Teesta river project, Hasan said, "As Teesta is a transboundary river of India and Bangladesh, we think it will be good for us if India helps us [on Teesta project] as per our requirement."