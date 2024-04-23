PM’s Thailand Visit: Connectivity, FTA, Rohingya issue to figure prominently

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Thailand visit will prominently feature talks on free trade agreement, regional connectivity, and addressing the Rohingya crisis, a problem that is also shared by Thailand and Bangladesh.

During her staying there from April 24-29, the two countries will also discuss Bangkok's eagerness to sell LNG (liquefied natural gas) and exploration of oil and gas in the deep sea in Bangladesh.

This will be Hasina's first tour to the Southeast Asian country since 2002.

She will address the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP)'s 80th session on April 25. The next day, the PM will meet her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.

"The two countries will sign a letter of intent on Free Trade Agreement (FTA)," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told journalists at his ministry yesterday.

Last year, the bilateral trade between the two nations was around $2.5 billion, with Bangladesh importing products from Thailand worth over $1.5 billion.

As Bangladesh is set to graduate out of LDC by 2026, it is discussing FTAs, preferential trade agreements or economic partnership agreements with different countries as part of enhancing its exports and investments.

"Apart from FTA talks, the visit by the prime minister will create scopes for discussing investment, tourism, energy, and connectivity both in sea and land and development cooperation," said Hasan Mahmud.

The two countries will sign an agreement on visa waiver for those having official passports and three MoUs on energy cooperation, tourism, and mutual cooperation on tax.

Both Bangladesh and Thailand share the burden of sheltering Rohingyas. Thailand is an important member of Asean, of which Myanmar is also a member.

"So, we would seek Thailand's support for solving the Rohingya crisis," said Hasan Mahmud.

Hasina will strongly request Thailand for making Bangladesh a sectoral dialogue partner of Asean to play more active role in addressing the Myanmar's ongoing political crisis and Rohingya repatriation, he said.

ESCAP is providing technical support to Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal (BBIN) connectivity project and the Asian Highway Network and Cross Border Paperless Trade mechanism.

Besides, the UN agency is also supporting Bangladesh in LDC graduation, domestic revenue mobilisation, women's economic empowerment, and disaster risk reduction.

ESCAP Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana will also hold a bilateral meeting with Hasina on April 26.

Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, and State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu will be part of the Bangladesh delegation.