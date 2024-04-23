PM warmly welcomes Qatar’s emir at her office

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this morning warmly welcomed and received Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at her office.

They will have a one-to-one meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, which will be followed by a bilateral meeting.

The two leaders will witness the signing of cooperation documents and join a joint press meet.

Photo: BSS

Bangladesh and Qatar are expected to sign 10 cooperation documents -- six agreements and five MoUs -- after the meeting.

After signing the visitors' book there, the emir will head for Bangabhaban in the afternoon where President Mohammed Shahabuddin is expected to receive him.

A high-level Qatari delegation headed by Qatar's emir is paying the state visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of the president and the prime minister of Bangladesh.