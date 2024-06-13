PM seeks UAE investment in Bangladesh's special economic zones

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) investors to come up with investments in Bangladesh's special economic zones.

"UAE investors may come up with investments in Bangladesh's special economic zones," she said as UAE Ambassador to Dhaka Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif Alhmoudi called on her at her official residence Gono Bhaban this morning.

PM's Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the reporters after the meeting.

The UAE envoy said his country would issue visas for Bangladeshi manpower to ensure their jobs in the UAE.

According to Khan, the UAE ambassador assured the prime minister that they would take the manpower from Bangladesh making it sure that the job is waiting for them.

He said the premier and the UAE ambassador put emphasis on not allowing any illegal migrant from Bangladesh.

"Both the countries have agreed to be more aware of this matter," he added.

During the meeting, the UAE envoy said some of the UAE ministers will visit Bangladesh very soon and they will explore the new avenues to deepen relations with Bangladesh.

"We already have a very extensive and deep tie, but we are eager to take it to a new height," he said.

Alhmoudi mentioned that at present, more or less some 20,000 people are going to UAE every month from Bangladesh.

The UAE embassy is issuing some 1000 visas each day, directly 500 and 500 through agents, he continued.

The UAE ambassador also invited the prime minister to visit his country, saying UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum are eagerly waiting to welcome her.

As Sheikh Hasina sought UAE investment in Bangladesh special economic zones, Alhmoudi said the UAE ministers, who will visit Bangladesh in the coming days, would discuss the issue.

The UAE envoy also sought cooperation from the prime minister to expedite UAE's investments in Bangladesh including container terminal.

The premier told him that the government is speeding up everything in all sectors. "We're doing everything to speed up," she said.

The UAE ambassador said one of his country's companies wants to provide Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) to the civil aviation of Bangladesh.

The process is at the final stage of the price negotiation level, he added.

The prime minister reposed the task in PMO secretary Mohammad Salahuddin, said the press secretary.

For security reasons, the US, EU member states, and other countries now require passenger details from airlines before they travel. This is known as Advance Passenger Information (API).