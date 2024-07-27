PM seeks Japan’s cooperation to reopen damaged metro rail stations

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought cooperation from Japan to reopen the two damaged metro rail stations at Mirpur-10 and Kazipara in Dhaka soon.

She sought the assistance when Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori paid a courtesy call on her at her office.

PM's Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The Japanese ambassador said they would first assess the damages to the metro rail stations and then decide how they could help Bangladesh reopen the stations.

The Japanese envoy expressed his sympathy over the casualties caused by the massive rampage across the country centring the quota reform movement.

During the meeting, the prime minister said the miscreants damaged the government establishments built for public welfare, security and services.

"They attacked those establishments which were useful for the people. This is very much heartbreaking for me," she said.

The premier said they have built the establishments by making tireless efforts in the last 15 years.

The Japanese envoy said his country's businessmen are waiting for the upcoming EPA Negotiation on Public-Private Economic Dialogue to be held in Tokyo in the second half of August.

Prior to holding the dialogue, he hoped that the law and order situation would become normal.

He said it would help hold the dialogue in a successful manner.

PM's Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman and Ambassador at Large M Ziauddin, Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Senior Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Masud Bin Momen were present, among others, at the meeting.