PM seeks Finland's assistance to continue GSP+ facilities

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought assistance from Finland to continue GSP+ advantages from the European Union (EU) for few more years to smoothen Bangladesh's journey towards prosperity after its graduation to a developing country from LDC.

The premier sought the assistance as Non-resident Ambassador-designate of Finland to Bangladesh Kimmo Lahdevirta called on her at Gono Bhaban in the morning, PM's Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam said in media briefing after the meeting.

The Bangladesh premier said her country is going to graduate as a developing nation from 2026.

She also recalled her visits to Finland and meetings with its president in 2008 and 2019.

She highly appreciated the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Finland.

About Rohingya issue, Hasina said the forcibly displaced Rohingyas have become a huge burden for Bangladesh.

But, the financial assistance from the international community is decreasing day by day in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, genocide in Gaza and Covid-19 pandemic, she said.

On the contrary, the number of Rohingyas are increasing with the born of new babies in large number, she added.

The Finland envoy also expressed his country's keenness to invest in energy and information technology (IT) sectors in Bangladesh particularly in cyber security, artificial intelligence and electric grid management.

He said his country has expertise in electric grid management and wanted to invest in this sector.

He also said that a business delegation from his country will come to Dhaka soon to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

As the Finland envoy wanted to know Bangladesh's stance about India election, the prime minister said her government is maintaining "good neighbourhood" relations following the foreign policy, "Friendship to all, malice to none" adopted by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

PM's Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin and Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, among others, were present.