PM seeks Chinese cooperation in Rohingya repatriation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought Chinese assistance for the repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud briefed reporters after her meeting with the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a wing of the Chinese Communist Party, led by its Chairman Wang Hunning, at the Great Hall of the People here in Beijing.

"Help us send the Rohingyas back to Myanmar," she said.

The meeting took place on the second day of the PM's official visit to China, her first to the country after winning the general elections in January to form the government for the fourth straight term.

During the meeting, different bilateral issues, including Rohingya, reducing the trade gap between Bangladesh and China, the celebration of the 50 years of diplomatic ties between the countries next year, measures to enhance their bilateral ties, and the contact between Bangladesh Awami League and Chinese Communist Party came up for discussion, said the foreign minister.

Hasina told the Chinese delegation that the Rohingyas have been living in shelters in Bangladesh for over six and a half years and no initiative has not been taken for their repatriation.

"This issue was discussed with the utmost importance," said Hasan.

The CPPCC chairman said they will discuss the matter with Myanmar and will play a role of facilitator on the issue.

"We will make our highest efforts to initiate Rohingya repatriation through holding discussions with Myanmar," he said.