PM seeks China’s help for South’s development

Beijing pledges support for Dhaka in regional, international arenas

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought cooperation from China for the development of southern Bangladesh.

She made the request to Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen when he called on her at the Gono Bhaban yesterday.

The envoy in response requested Hasina to put forward specific proposals to this end.

Wen also expressed his country's commitment to support Bangladesh for playing a "bigger role in international and regional affairs" and encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Bangladesh and help it achieve the objectives of "Vision 2041".

"Direct road communication has already been established with the country's southern region through the Padma Bridge. I want China to help Bangladesh further develop its southern region," PM's speech writer Md Nazrul Islam said quoting Hasina at a media briefing after the meeting, reports BSS.

Hasina told Wen that Bangladesh' southern region had long been neglected as no government, except those of the Awami League, took effective steps to develop the area.

She said some big rivers in the southern region are vulnerable to climate change and that is why the government is now giving priority to the development of this area.

The premier said China can take advantage of the deep sea port in Payra.

Talking about the January 7 national election, Hasina said holding the polls was a challenging task considering various aspects.

"We overcame those challenges and held a peaceful election. We have formed a sustainable government and a stable situation is prevailing in the country."

She said that the government wants continuation of the development spree of the country. She hoped that China as a trusted friend and development partner would help Bangladesh in this regard.

The Chinese envoy said his country would be beside Bangladesh to implement Hasina's vision to build Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

He said they expect that Bangladesh-China bilateral relations, especially in the areas of trade, investment, and people-to-people contact, will reach new heights in future.

Wen requested the PM to use the Bangladesh Biman's Dhaka-Beijing route for her upcoming visit to China to inaugurate the route.

He also said that China wants to invest in Bangladesh's agriculture, green energy, ICT and manufacturing sectors.

The envoy expressed his country's interest in making partnership for metro rail projects in Bangladesh. He said China was willing to import more mango, jute and jute products and leather goods from Bangladesh.

He said that the cooperation between Awami League and Communist Party of China will be strengthened.

Regarding the Rohingya issue, Wen said China is working for the repatriation of Rohingyas.

The Chinese embassy in a statement yesterday said quoting the envoy that China and Bangladesh are at a critical stage of development and revitalisation, facing severe international situation.

"China is willing to strengthen the exchange of experience in governance between the two countries, continue to deepen all-round cooperation with Bangladesh," Wen said.

PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present.