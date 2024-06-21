PM reaches New Delhi on two-day state visit to India

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi today on a two-day state visit to India.

Hasina was welcomed by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh at the Indira Gandhi International Airport as she came out of the special flight of Bangladesh Biman Airlines, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Announcing the arrival of Hasina, the Indian external affairs ministry termed Bangladesh "a key partner and trusted neighbour of India and said her "visit will give a major boost to this celebrated bilateral partnership."

Earlier, at 02:03pm, a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.