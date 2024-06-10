PM meets Lanka president, seeks investment for tourism sector

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi on June 10, 2024. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought investment from Sri Lanka for Bangladesh's tourism sector as she met President Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi.

"We had a discussion on how Sri Lankan investment can come to Bangladesh in its tourism sector as Sri Lanka is much ahead in tourism sector," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told the media.

The two leaders also deliberated on mutual cooperation in agriculture and maritime sectors, Mahmud said.

"The entire gamut of bilateral relations was discussed," he added.

Wickremesinghe thanked Hasina for helping Sri Lanka financially in their critical time, he added.

Hasina invited the Sri Lankan president to visit Bangladesh. In reply, he said he wanted to visit Bangladesh but the election in his country is ahead.

The prime minister will return home from New Delhi tonight after attending the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister of India for a third consecutive term.