PM meets European Commissioner, highlights AL’s struggles to create conducive polls environment

During a discussion with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has highlighted Awami League's struggles to restore democracy in Bangladesh and creating a conducive environment for free and fair elections.

She also spoke about establishing an independent Election Commission, photo ID/biometric information-based voter list, and transparent ballot boxes.

The issues were discussed when Urpilainen called on the prime minister at her hotel suite in Brussels yesterday.

Urpilainen hoped that the upcoming general election in Bangladesh would be held in a free and fair environment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today.

The European Commissioner lauded celebration of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-EU partnership and expressed EU's commitment to further deepen this relationship.

Urpilainen also underscored potential areas of cooperation in energy transition, digital infrastructure, transport corridors, human capital development and decent work.

Prime Minister Hasina thanked the EU for its continued support to Bangladesh's socio-economic development, particularly in green transition, education and skill development.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley, among others, were present at the discussion.