PM likely to visit India June 21-22, China July 9-12

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit New Delhi and Beijing in June and July to deepen Bangladesh's ties with Asia's two leading economic powers.

The prime minister will likely pay an official visit to New Delhi on June 21-22 and to Beijing on July 9-12, a senior Bangladeshi official told UNB.

Hasina, in February, attended the Munich Security Conference in a multilateral visit to Germany, marking her first visit to a country after the January 7 elections.

The last bilateral engagement between Modi and Hasina was during the G-20 Leaders Summit in September, last year.

Additionally, Hasina's visit to China in July was underscored during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen.

Ambassador Yao emphasised the significance of the visit in promoting trade, investment, and cultural exchange, aligning with Bangladesh's aspirations for "Vision 2041" and the realisation of a "Smart Bangladesh."

"It will be a game-changer. It will open a new chapter," Yao Wen told reporters responding to a question at a seminar on Sunday night.

The ambassador made the remarks when a reporter sought to know about the date of Hasina's proposed visit next month.

Recently, Yao said Bangladesh and China should deepen their strategic partnership for cooperation and explore new growth points.