PM likely to visit Brazil in July: foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit Brazil July as the visiting Brazilian foreign minister brought an invitation from the Brazilian president.

"There is an invitation by [Brazil] President Lula to our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and there might be a visit by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Brazil in July," he told reporters after holding a bilateral meeting with the visiting Brazilian foreign minister Mauro Vieira at state guest house Jamuna in Dhaka this afternoon.

The foreign minister said during the meeting, they discussed about possible visit of Bangladesh premier to Brazil, the most influential South American country.

In 2023, President Lula and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

The Brazilian foreign minister said his country's president hoped that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would visit Brazil soon.

Referring to the meeting between Lula and Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa last year, he said both leaders had a wonderful meeting and they built very good personal relations.

Praising Bangladesh prime minister on her effort in improving quality of life of Bangladesh people, the Brazilian foreign minister said they have similar positions on many aspects such as fight against hunger.

"We [Brazil and Bangladesh] have similar agendas and it allows us to develop our bilateral relations even further," he said.

Brazil is keen to continue deepening relations with Bangladesh, in favour of the development of both countries, the promotion of South-South cooperation, and the fight against poverty, hunger, and climate crisis.