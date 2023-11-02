Diplomacy
Diplomatic Correspondent
Thu Nov 2, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 2, 2023 03:13 AM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

PM to leave for Saudi Arabia Nov 5

Diplomatic Correspondent
Thu Nov 2, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 2, 2023 03:13 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the International Conference on Women in Islam on November 6-8.

Saudi Arabia and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation are hosting the conference, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters at the ministry yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The conference aims to clarify women's rights and responsibilities in Islam, especially women's rights to education and work as per the teachings of Islam, with broad participation from scholars of the Islamic Ummah.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

দেশে-বিদেশে সবাই সরকারের পরিকল্পিত আক্রমণ সম্পর্কে ওয়াকিবহাল: রিজভী

রিজভী বলেন, প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা নানা ধরনের ফন্দি করে আবারও ভোটারবিহীন একতরফা নির্বাচন করতে চান।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

সম্পাদক মাহফুজ আনামের ৩০ বছর

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে