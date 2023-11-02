PM to leave for Saudi Arabia Nov 5

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the International Conference on Women in Islam on November 6-8.

Saudi Arabia and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation are hosting the conference, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters at the ministry yesterday.

The conference aims to clarify women's rights and responsibilities in Islam, especially women's rights to education and work as per the teachings of Islam, with broad participation from scholars of the Islamic Ummah.