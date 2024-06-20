PM to leave for New Delhi tomorrow on two-day visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to reach New Delhi tomorrow on a two-day state visit, marking the first bilateral state visit after the formation of the government following the elections.

During the visit, Hasina, who is visiting the country at the invitation of Indian PM Narendra Modi, is set to hold bilateral consultations with him, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement today, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Hasina is also scheduled to call on Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to call on Hasina on June 21, ahead of the delegation-level talks led by the respective PMs on Saturday.

Hasina was among the leaders from South Asia and Indian Ocean region who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Modi for a third successive tenure on June 9.

"This will be the first incoming bilateral state visit after the formation of the government in India following the 18th Lok Sabha elections," the Indian foreign ministry said.

The main focus of the Hasina-Modi summit is likely to be Teesta river water-sharing, defence partnership, cross-border connectivity, power trade, and import of essentials such as onions and sugar, among other things.