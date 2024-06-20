Diplomacy
Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 20, 2024 07:05 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 07:15 PM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

PM to leave for New Delhi tomorrow on two-day visit

Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 20, 2024 07:05 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 07:15 PM
File photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to reach New Delhi tomorrow on a two-day state visit, marking the first bilateral state visit after the formation of the government following the elections.

During the visit, Hasina, who is visiting the country at the invitation of Indian PM Narendra Modi, is set to hold bilateral consultations with him, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement today, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Hasina is also scheduled to call on Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to call on Hasina on June 21, ahead of the delegation-level talks led by the respective PMs on Saturday.

Read more

PM’S India Visit: Defence, Teesta project, port likely to be on agenda

Hasina was among the leaders from South Asia and Indian Ocean region who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Modi for a third successive tenure on June 9.

"This will be the first incoming bilateral state visit after the formation of the government in India following the 18th Lok Sabha elections," the Indian foreign ministry said.

The main focus of the Hasina-Modi summit is likely to be Teesta river water-sharing, defence partnership, cross-border connectivity, power trade, and import of essentials such as onions and sugar, among other things.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

‘কারিগরি-অকারিগরি কারণে অনেক সময় ভুতুড়ে বিদ্যুৎ বিলের ঘটনা ঘটতে পারে’

‘সরকার শহর ও গ্রাম নির্বিশেষে সমতার ভিত্তিতে বিদ্যুৎ সরবরাহে সচেষ্ট রয়েছে।’

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ভারতের সঙ্গে বিএনপি বৈরী সম্পর্ক রেখেছিল বলে দেশের অনেক ক্ষতি হয়েছে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification