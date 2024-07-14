PM emphasises boosting trade, cooperation between South, Southeast Asia

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today highlighted the need to enhance trade, commerce, and cooperation between South and Southeast Asia, particularly emphasizing improved connectivity between Bangladesh and Thailand.

During a meeting with Dr Nalinee Taveesin, adviser to the Prime Minister of Thailand, at her official residence Gono Bhaban, Hasina proposed offering a dedicated land in Cox's Bazar for Thai investors to develop their tourism business.

"If needed, Bangladesh could offer a separate land in Cox's Bazar where Thai investors could flourish their tourism business," she said.

PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters after the meeting.

Dr Nalinee, holding a ministerial rank and serving as a Thai trade representative, is visiting Bangladesh as part of a four-day official visit, leading a Thai business delegation that arrived in Dhaka on Saturday.

The prime minister noted that the completion of the Cox's Bazar International Airport would facilitate better communication with Thailand.

She also stressed the importance of leveraging the country's maritime boundary for the Blue Economy.

"With the maritime boundary established, we have immense opportunities. Thai investors can form joint ventures with local investors to utilize their expertise here," Hasina said.

Dr Nalinee mentioned that they are exploring opportunities in energy, logistics, food processing, seafood, and tourism sectors in Bangladesh.

"They are actively searching for partners here, and they are working towards that," said the PM's Press Secretary.

The Thai delegation also expressed interest in the halal food processing industry, noting that they have thousands of halal food products and see an excellent opportunity for collaboration with Bangladesh to capture both global and national markets.

"There is an extraordinary opportunity for Bangladesh to collaborate in this sector and grab global and national markets," added Nayeemul Islam Khan.

PM's advisor Salman Fazlur Rahman and Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin were also present at the meeting.