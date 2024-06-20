PM congratulates Ramaphosa on re-election as S Africa president

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has greeted Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election as the President of the Republic of South Africa.

In a letter written to Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, the prime minister said, "Your victory in the recent parliamentary elections is a testament to the trust and confidence that the South African people have placed in your leadership."

Hasina said, "Your commitment to holding a free and fair election manifested your great leadership in consolidating democracy in your country."

"I also avail myself of this opportunity to assert my firm belief that, under your leadership, the Government of National Unity will fulfill the aspirations of the people and usher South Africa into a new era of development," she added.

Hasina also wrote that the two nations, Bangladesh and South Africa, with a long history of friendship and cooperation, have the potential to further strengthen bilateral ties.

She continued, "I am confident that our collaboration will not only promote economic cooperation but also address global issues of mutual interest."

The PM went on saying, "I also deeply appreciate your Government's unwavering support for Palestine and your strong stance in solidarity with the people of Palestine."

The Bangladesh premier ended the letter extending her best wishes for Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa's success, good health, and happiness as he embarks on another term as president of South Africa.