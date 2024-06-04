PM congratulates Mexico's president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted the president-elect of Mexico Dr Claudia Sheinbaum.

She expressed Bangladesh's willingness to work for further strengthening the existing bilateral relations with the Latin American country, according to a press release issued by the PM's press wing.

In a letter written, the premier said, "On behalf of the people and the government of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I extend warm congratulations to you on your historic electoral victory to become the first-ever woman President of the United Mexican States."

"Your victory not only demonstrates your exceptional leadership qualities but also represents a significant milestone for gender equality and representation, an area where Bangladesh also takes pride in its remarkable progress," she added.

"I am confident that our collaboration will further the shared interests of Bangladesh and Mexico, benefiting our peoples," she hoped.

Hasina wished Sheinbaum all-out success in her new role and assured her of her full cooperation to enhance the ties between the two countries.