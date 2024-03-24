PM condemns Moscow concert hall terror attack

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today strongly condemned the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia that killed more than 130 people.

In a letter sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin, she condemned the 'cowardly' and 'senseless' terrorist attack carried out on Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22.

"I am greatly shocked and resentful at the loss of so many innocent lives," she said.

She also prayed for the salvation of the departed souls of the victims and extended her heartfelt condolences to their families.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for the early recovery of those who suffered injuries.

She said such an act of terrorism is an attack on the whole human civilisation and its values.

"On behalf of the people of Bangladesh, I express our solidarity with the friendly people of Russia and would like to assure you that in this difficult time, we stand by the side of Russia."

She said that her government has always followed the principle of zero tolerance against all kinds of terrorism. "I look forward to further strengthening our bilateral cooperation for combatting such heinous terrorism."