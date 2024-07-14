PM condemns attack on Donald Trump

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today condemned the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump at an election rally today.

"This incident is really regretful ... We must condemn such attack on him [Trump]. America always feels proud of its democracy," she said.

She made the remarks when her attention was drawn to comment on the shooting of American presidential candidate Donald Trump at a press conference on the outcome of her recently bilateral visit to China.

The prime minister questioned how such an attack on a presidential candidate and a former president of America has taken place in a civilised and democratic country like the US.

"Trump has survived narrowly from the attack," she said, adding that he suffered injuries in his ear.

The Republican Party did not blame the government for the attack, while President Joe Biden condemned the attack.

In case of Bangladesh, the situation will be different, she said.

Referring to the August 21, 2004 grenade attack, Hasina said the then BNP-Jamaat government blamed her for carrying out the grenade attack.

The investigation later found the involvement of some top BNP leaders, including Tarique Rahman and the then state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar, in the attack and they were convicted in the case.

Former US president Donald Trump was shot at ear during a campaign rally today in Pennsylvania and he was rushed off the stage instantly.