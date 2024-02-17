PM attends security conference in Germany

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday joined the Munich Security Conference in Germany and attended the opening session of the three-day conference at the Conference Hall of the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich in the afternoon.

The conference will witness high-level debates on the world's most pressing security challenges. The Munich Security Conference founded in 1963, a world's leading forum for debating international security policy, is celebrating its 60th anniversary during this event.

Six decades after its foundation by Ewald von Kleist, the MSC once again assembles senior decision-makers and thought-leaders from around the world for discussions on the most pressing international security concerns in February 2024.

The prime minister reached Munich on Thursday evening on a three-day official visit to join the conference, her first foreign trip since taking office for the fourth straight term.

Before joining the opening session, she held a meeting with Prime Minister of Qatar Abdulrahman Al-Thani at Hotel Bayerischer Hof, reports UNB.

There, Hasina also met Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, reports BSS.

She also held talks with President of Global Affairs at Meta, Sir Nick Clegg, and Senior Managing Director, Development Policy and Partnership, World Bank, Axel Van Tortsenburge, alongside Director General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Earlier, President of Women Political Leaders Silvana Koch-Mehrin called on the PM at the latter's Place of Residence.

The Munich Security Conference 2024 is being held from February 16 to 18.