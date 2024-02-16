PM attends Munich Security Conference in Germany

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today joined the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

She attended the opening session of the three-day conference at the Conference Hall of the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich in the afternoon.

The conference will witness high-level debates on the world's most pressing security challenges. The Munich Security Conference founded in 1963, a world's leading forum for debating international security policy, is celebrating its 60th anniversary during this event.

Six decades after its foundation by Ewald von Kleist, the MSC once again assembles senior decision-makers and thought-leaders from around the world for discussions on the most pressing international security concerns in February 2024.

The prime minister reached Munich on Thursday evening on a three-day official visit to join the conference, her first foreign trip since taking office for the fourth straight term.

Prior to joining the opening session of the MSC, she held a meeting with Prime Minister of Qatar Abdulrahman Al-Thani at Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

Earlier, President of Women Political Leaders (WPL) Silvana Koch-Mehrin called on the PM at the latter's Place of Residence.