PM to attend BIMSTEC summit in Thailand

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to visit Thailand to participate in the BIMSTEC summit on September 4, diplomatic sources said.

Bangladesh will be the next chair of the BIMSTEC -- the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation -- comprised of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

The official and ministerial meetings of the group will take place from September 1-3. The summit will be attended by heads of the member countries including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) remains largely dormant, India is more interested in regional cooperation through BIMSTEC, officials said.

Besides, the BIMSTEC Secretariat in Dhaka is also working to sign at least four agreements including maritime transport cooperation among the BIMSTEC countries, according to foreign ministry sources.

The maritime transport agreement would include every aspect of maritime connectivity among the BIMSTEC member countries. It will share details of the agreement once the member states sign the document, said Indra Mani Pandey, Secretary General of the BIMSTEC, at a recent briefing in Dhaka.

"I believe BIMSTEC has a bright future. All members are committed to make BIMSTEC a success story," he added.

BIMSTEC adapted its charter on May 20 this year, 27 years after the founding of the regional body. It has institutional mechanisms and policies but is lacking practical cooperation.

Indra Mani Pandey said the upcoming summit would add new vigour to regional cooperation within BIMSTEC. It will adopt Bangkok Vision 2030, which would give direction to the organisation, he hoped.

BIMSTEC wants to create an enabling environment for rapid economic development through identification and implementation of specific cooperation projects in the agreed areas of cooperation.

It also wants to accelerate economic growth and social progress through joint endeavours in the spirit of equality and partnership, Indra Mani said.