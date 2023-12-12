Peter Haas meets CAAB chairman

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas met with the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman at the CAAB headquarters yesterday afternoon.

"During the talk, I sought US support in the further development of Bangladesh's aviation sector," Rahman told BSS after the meeting.

The CAAB chairman also urged the US government's cooperation to uplift Bangladesh to "Category-1" from "Category-2" so that the country's local carriers, including Biman Bangladesh Airlines, are allowed to operate flights to the US.

The chairman informed the envoy about various improvements made by the CAAB and Biman for the process of graduating Bangladesh to "Category-1" following the guidelines of the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) of the US.

In reply, the US ambassador assured his government's cooperation so Biman could resume the Dhaka-New York flight.