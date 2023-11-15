Peter Haas holds meeting with WB, IMF top officials

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas today held meeting with top officials of World Bank and International Monetary Fund working in Bangladesh about the country's development issues.

The meeting took place at the ambassador's residence around noon in which a delegation of the World Bank headed by its country chief Abdoulaye Seck and another delegation of IMF spearheaded by its Resident Representative Jayendu De attended.

WB Country Director Abdoulaye Seck told The Daily Star, "As part of our regular interactions with stakeholders, including the World Bank's shareholders, today, we had a meeting along with the IMF resident representative with the US Ambassador to Bangladesh, on his invitation."

"We discussed Bangladesh's development priorities. The World Bank remains committed to help Bangladesh attain resilient and inclusive growth and development," he added.