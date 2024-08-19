Pakistan PM congratulates chief adviser

Pakistan wants to develop robust relations with Bangladesh that can serve the interests of the people of the two countries, said Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a letter to the interim government Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan highly values its relations with Bangladesh as a brotherly Muslim country and a partner in South Asia.

The letter was issued on August 12, but it reached the media yesterday.

"We earnestly desire to develop robust bilateral relations with Bangladesh that can serve the interests of our two peoples and bring about a meaningful change in their lives," the Pakistan PM said.

Shehbaz Sharif said he looks forward to working closely with Prof Yunus in the coming days on all matters of mutual interest, both in bilateral and multilateral domains.

"I believe we need to actively explore ways to enhance regional cooperation which is vital for the socio-economic development of the people of South Asia," he added.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Dr Yunus yesterday, the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation congratulated Prof Yunus on his assumption of the role of chief adviser to the interim government.

It said said the global community was relieved over the end to the violence that erupted in Bangladesh recently.

The recent political unrest in Bangladesh is a clear expression of people's hunger for an inclusive, corruption-free, democratic government, said the letter signed by Cecilia L Lazaro, chairperson of the foundation, and Susanna B Afan, its president. Chief Adviser's press wing shared the letter.

Yunus, the 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate, received the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1984.

It urged leadership that upholds the fundamental rights of all citizens, not just a select few.