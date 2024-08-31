Pakistan PM calls Yunus, seeks to deepen ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus over the phone yesterday, congratulating him on his assumption of the leadership of the interim government of Bangladesh.

The Pakistan PM offered his best wishes and hoped the goodwill between the two South Asian countries would translate into substantial cooperation for the benefit of their peoples, according to the chief adviser's press wing.

Prof Yunus thanked PM Sharif for the phone call and his earlier message conveying sympathy for the flood victims of Bangladesh.

Sharif expressed his willingness to provide support to the people affected by the floods in southern and southeastern parts of Bangladesh.

The Pakistan PM emphasised the need to revitalise relations between the two countries, saying there remains immense potential in expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The prime minister underscored the necessity to resume mechanisms like foreign secretary-level consultations and the Joint Economic Commission between Dhaka and Islamabad. He also stressed the need to reinvigorate the SAARC process.

Prof Yunus said he was committed to revitalising SAARC as a top regional forum to boost ties among the South Asian nations. He highlighted the necessity for holding regular SAARC summits and holding a brief meeting among the heads of state and governments of the SAARC states at the earliest.

Yunus also called for strengthening economic ties and people-to-people connections between the two nations.

After Prof Yunus was sworn in as the chief adviser, PM Sharif earlier congratulated him in a message.