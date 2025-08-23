Pakistan foreign minister due today

Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on a two-day official visit today at the invitation of Bangladesh.

He will meet with Bangladesh Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain tomorrow and also call on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, the Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement.

They will discuss the whole range of bilateral relations and a number of regional and international issues will be discussed during these meetings, it added.

Earlier on August 21, Pakistan Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan arrived in Dhaka on a four-day visit. He will also join the bilateral meeting at the state guesthouse Padma.

The two countries will sign five MoUs to boost bilateral relationship in the areas of trade, culture, media, training and travel, said a diplomatic source in Islamabad.