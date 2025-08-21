Diplomacy
Pakistan commerce minister arrives in Dhaka on four-day visit

Trip aims to boost bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries
Pakistan Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, arrived in Bangladesh on Wednesday to begin a four-day official visit.

Upon his arrival in Dhaka, he was warmly received by Sk Bashir Uddin, adviser for commerce of Bangladesh, and Imran Haider, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh.

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and enhancing economic cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh, Pakistan High Commission said in a statement.

During his stay, the commerce minister will hold high-level meetings with his Bangladeshi counterpart, senior government officials, and leading business representatives to explore new avenues of collaboration in trade and investment.

