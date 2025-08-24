Pakistan assures direct ship movement with Bangladesh

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin and Pakistan's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan yesterday visited Chattogram Port and expressed satisfaction over the progress and improvements made at the country's prime seaport.

They observed the port's operational activities and overall performance.

During the visit, Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman briefed them on the current state of the port, including container and cargo handling, labour management, foreign investment, and automation.

He said the port handled a record number of containers last year, while the vessel waiting time has been reduced to zero to two days and the average ship turnaround time has also been decreased significantly.

The port has also achieved remarkable progress in the areas of automation and digitalisation, he said.

The Pakistani commerce minister lauded the port's advancement.

He noted how reputed private port operators are also engaged in Pakistan, such as Hutchison Port Group at Karachi Port Trust, Abu Dhabi Port Authority at a bulk terminal, and DP World at Port Qasim under long-term contracts.

He assured that necessary steps would be taken for enhancing export-import and the introduction of direct ship movement between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The visit was also attended by Commerce and Investment Attaché of the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka Zain Aziz and Commercial Officer Wakas Yasin, alongside Additional Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Naznin Kawser Chowdhury and Bay Terminal Project Director Commodore Mahfuzur Rahman.