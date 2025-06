Outgoing German envoy calls on Khaleda

Outgoing German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster and his wife paid a courtesy call on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia tonight..The meeting was held at Khaleda's Gulshan residence, Firoza in Dhaka around 8:30pm, BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan told The Daily Star..BNP Stand

Outgoing German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster and his wife paid a courtesy call on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia tonight.

The meeting was held at Khaleda's Gulshan residence, Firoza in Dhaka around 8:30pm, BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan told The Daily Star.

BNP Standing Committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan and AZM Zahid Hossain were also present during the meeting.