Outgoing Dutch envoy calls on Yunus

Outgoing Dutch Ambassador in Dhaka Irma van Dueren paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna yesterday afternoon.

During the meeting, the chief adviser congratulated the Dutch ambassador on her successful completion of the tour of duty in Bangladesh, while the Dutch envoy shared her fond memories of working in Bangladesh, particularly witnessing the full-fledged revolution in Bangladesh in July-August this year.

Prof Yunus recalled his fruitful bilateral meeting with the Dutch prime minister last month in New York on the sidelines of the 79th UNGA, where they discussed the technical assistance in the elimination of corruption, flood management and agriculture sector in Bangladesh.

The Dutch envoy reiterated her government's commitment to extend technical support for the Bangladesh government's reform agenda.

They also discussed trade preferences from the EU beyond 2029, improvement of working conditions in the RMG sector, women empowerment, and upcoming youth festivity in Bangladesh.