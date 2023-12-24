Outgoing Australian envoy calls on PM

Hope for continued democratic process in Bangladesh, says Australia to provide 235 million dollars in aid for Rohingyas

Outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Buer today expressed hope that the democratic process in Bangladesh will continue.

He made the remark after paying a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gono Bhaban.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on.

According to the press briefing, the PM informed the Australian envoy that, despite obstacles and a long military rule after the country gained independence, the democratic process in Bangladesh has been continuing since 2008.

Hasina said the government efficiently overcame Covid-19 pandemic challenges.

She also said that the government has taken its initiative to tackle climate change related issues and strengthened social safety net programmes in the country.

The envoy conveyed best wishes to the prime minister for the upcoming parliamentary election. He also appreciated Bangladesh's success in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

He underlined people to people cooperation between the two countries and expressed satisfaction over the trade relation between the two countries.

He also put emphasis on further cooperation in energy and climate change sectors.

He mentioned that Bangladeshi community in Australia are doing well and said both countries could establish cooperation in defence sector.

Talking about Rohingya issue the envoy reiterated his country's support to Bangladesh for the dignified return of more than one million forcibly displaced people to their homeland.

He mentioned that his country will provide some 235 million dollars for them.

He also offered his country's cooperation with Bangladesh Cricket Board in the game's infrastructural development and training facilities.

PM's Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin and Principal Secretary to the prime minister M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present during the meeting.