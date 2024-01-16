Our existing friendly relations will continue: Pranay Verma

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma today said existing friendly relations between Bangladesh and India will continue further and work closely with the newly formed government.

"In this regard, security issues of the two countries will get priority, so the two countries will work together in the future on economic and commercial issues," he told the journalists after the meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

The high commissioner congratulated the minister and mentioned that the relationship between the two countries is excellent.

The home minister said discussions were held on how to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

He said the high commissioner also assured that they will make easy visa process for Bangladeshi nationals, adding, "India issued some 1.6 lakh visas for Bangladeshis in 2023."

The minister said India will play an effective role in increasing the bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries and the BGB-BSF relationship will be enhanced to ensure the security of both countries.

He said that initiatives will be taken to train the members of the law enforcement agencies of Bangladesh.

About the BNP's efforts to impose sanctions with the help of foreigners before the elections, the home minister said that now the BNP has changed its stance on the sanction issue, adding, "These are nothing but hollow words. The government has not come to power relying on any country but by achieving people's mandate."

Replying to another question about the challenges of the new government, the minister said, "I don't have any challenge. I think the country is progressing fast under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It will continue."

About outside pressure on the government, he said that the government has no pressure.