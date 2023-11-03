Oman visa suspension temporary

Says its embassy in Dhaka

Oman temporarily suspended recruiting Bangladeshis as an increasing number of laid-off workers were illegally working there without the full legal protection of their rights, said its embassy in Dhaka yesterday.

In a statement, the embassy said Oman is conducting a comprehensive review to maintain foreign labour market stability, and to protect the rights of expatriate workers and their employers.

Oman suspended issuing visas for Bangladeshis across all categories from Tuesday.

"The relevant authorities are exerting all possible efforts to complete the review process as quickly as possible, after which the issuance of visas will resume in accordance with the guidelines and instructions that will be concluded from the review process," the embassy said.

Oman wants to ensure that companies and individuals who seek visas for foreign workers actually employ them in licenced work and do not exploit them by forcing them into illegal work or activities, the embassy said.

The review will also address "cumbersome, lengthy and costly" recruitment conditions and procedures that some states have imposed, read the statement.

Oman highly values and appreciates the contributions of the expatriate Bangladeshi labour force in the development and economic growth of the country and is keen on maintaining and enhancing its close relations with Bangladesh in a way that serves the mutual interests of both the countries, it said.

Asked, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday warned recruiting agencies and brokers of resorting to illegal means to send people abroad. He also cautioned aspirant migrants about dishonest manpower brokers.

"The decision came suddenly. It could be a very temporary measure. We have talked to our ambassador. Hopefully, it would be resolved very soon through discussion," he said at a briefing at the foreign ministry.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said the number of Bangladeshis in Oman was around 7.5 lakh, almost half the number of Oman's foreign workers.

He said Bangladesh would bring lawbreakers to book if Oman informed Bangladesh about any individuals.